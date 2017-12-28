By Jason Deal
State Representative Chad Nimmer (R-Blackshear) has been named chairman of the General Assembly’s appropriations subcommittee for general government.
By Jason Deal
By Robert M. Williams, Jr.
Obituaries
Opinion
A group of guys huddled at the service station means something’s up
When Georgia legislators passed a bill a few years ago to make fireworks legal, I remember talking to one of the bill’s supporters.
I am convinced time is on Mach speed these days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.